Traditional rulers in Oyo State will meet to review the perceived disrespect shown to them by former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a ceremony last week in Iseyin, the deputy chairman of their council, Oba Francis Alao, has said.

Mr Alao, who is the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, stated this in a statement he circulated to journalists on Tuesday.

The former president has been heavily criticised for ordering traditional rulers to stand up and then to sit down at the event attended by the state’s governor, Seyi Makinde, and which Mr Obasanjo attended as a special guest.

Mr Obasanjo has since explained that he publicly upbraided the traditional rulers for showing disrespect to the governor at the event.

In his statement on Tuesday, Mr Adeoye noted that the incident had angered their subjects and many Yoruba people but urged all to be calm as the traditional rulers would address the matter at their next meeting.

He said: “The outburst of former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against traditional rulers in attendance at the inauguration of the Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) on Friday September 15 has generated anger and varied responses from true sons and daughters of Oduduwa in all sections of the society.

“First and foremost, I will like to emphasize that the inauguration ceremony was a huge success while the road and campus projects represent another milestone in the development strides of Governor Seyi Makinde who has been working hard to take Oyo State to the next level of development.

“All the royal fathers involved understand the pain caused by the incident and appreciate the well-placed reactions.

“I wish to state that the incident is an internal affair which will be properly reviewed at the next meeting of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“Let me assure all Yoruba, and other well-meaning Nigerians who have respect for the traditional institution, and who feel concerned about the incident that our silence since Friday is not an act of cowardice. When we sit down with the Governor, and hold our next meeting, we will review and respond appropriately.

“Our Governor respects us, and traditional rulers in Oyo State also hold him in high esteem.

“I, therefore, sue for calm over this issue.

“We want everybody to apply decorum in line with the Omoluwabi ethos for which Yoruba are greatly respected. Ile Yoruba land shall remain peaceful. Our unity is sacrosanct. These ethos must reflect in our day-to-day activities.

“Let it, however, be well noted that traditional rulers in Oyo State have no regret in supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde in the last election, and will be willing to support them even in the future.

“This is the clear position of monarchs in Oyo State. Any other information from anywhere that is contrary to this should be disregarded.”

