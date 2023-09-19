The Molokun of Atijere kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Samuel Adeoye, has appealed to the state government for urgent intervention over the collapse of the only link road to the community.

The traditional ruler made the appeal in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

Mr Adeoye said that the recent flood resulting from a downpour had collapsed the road, cutting off his community from others.

He also appealed to the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Commission (OSOPDEC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South; and Donald Ojogo, the representative of Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency.

He said that as a result of the bad road, thousands of motorists and residents of Atijere had been cut off from Igbokoda to other communities in the state.

He said that the situation had also paralysed socio-economic activities in the community.

“The downpour which caused serious flood has wreaked havoc in our community, as the only road connecting us to other communities has since collapsed.

“Socio-economic activities of the community have been paralysed since then as thousands of residents and motorists can neither come in nor go out of the community.

“We are appealing to the state government, OSOPADEC, NDDC, Ibrahim, Ojogo and others to please come to our rescue as residents are already suffering over this road collapse.

“We have no other place than our community and our residents contribute immesenly to the socio-economic activities of the state.

”So, our hope and reliance are on government, politicians and other stakeholders to urgently come to our aid,” Oba Adeoye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atijere road also links another community in Ogun.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

