The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, has tasked clerks of security-related standing committees in the National Assembly to work on creating synergy among the committees.

Mr Danzaria said most times committees neglect the role of “synergy” which is required “to delve into the systemic and structural drivers of conflict across the country and seek out measures to resolve them.”

He spoke at the opening of a two-day workshop training for clerks of the National Assembly on Monday in Abuja.

The workshop, organised by a German group, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, was themed: ‘Security sector governance: promoting collaboration among clerks of Security related committees’.

The House of Representatives has about 10 security-related committees. They include Defence, Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, National Security and Intelligence, Police Institutions, interior and others. It is almost the same in the Senate.

In his speech, Mr Danzaria stated that the workshop aims to build capacity for collaboration between committees of the House of the National Assembly.

“While it is the standard practice for the parliament to hold oversight powers over the security sector, the need for all relevant committees of the parliament to work synergistically towards this common goal is often neglected,” Mr Danzaria said.

He explained that the parliament has the responsibility of using its oversight power to ensure that citizens are secure and safe.

“The importance of parliamentary involvement in the security sector is simple yet profound to wit; the parliament being a congregation of representatives of the common man and saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the purpose of the persons it represents, it is a sine qua non that the parliament does all it can to ensure that the interests of the persons it represents are truly safeguarded.

READ ALSO: NASS Clerk speaks on N2 million allowance paid to senators

“The purpose of this workshop, therefore, is to encourage discourse on best possible practices for building parliamentary capacity in security sector governance with emphasis on promoting collaboration among the clerks of all security-centred committees of the National Assembly.

“This very crucial endeavour is necessary for ensuring effective oversight, transparency, and accountability for the management of our country’s security forces as well as improving the quality of decision-making across board,” he said.

Many Nigerians have in the past couple of years become disillusioned with resolutions of the National Assembly on security. Despite hundreds of motions and resolutions on security by its two chambers, Nigerians are still grappling with insecurity across the country.

Last year, the then Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, said the resolutions of the House had become mere statements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

