Nigeria police said two constables seen in a viral video clip escorting a newly elected student union president in Adamawa State would face disciplinary actions.

The police made the disclosure in a statement posted on Facebook, on Monday, alongside photos of the operatives.

The spokesperson of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Muyiwa Adejobi, shared the statement on his X page.

In the clip, which had gone viral on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), the two constables, who appeared to be armed, are seen walking slowly on both sides of the car in which the student was being driven. It is apparent that the two were protecting the student leader.

When the car came to a halt, a man stepped out of it and rushed to open its door for the student leader in a manner similar to the “big man” treatment usually given to Nigerian politicians.

Meanwhile, a handful of students are seen in the video praising the new student leader, who appeared to be enjoying the show while the two constables stood by his side.

“Their actions were unacceptable and do not represent the values of our Force,” the police said of the constables.

“The officers, who are attached to Jimeta Divisional Police Command, along with their superiors, have been summoned to the Force Headquarters for appropriate action.

“It’s important to note that they were deployed to maintain peace and security during the convention and electoral process organised by the National Union of Adamawa State Students on 4th and 5th of September, 2023.

“However their actions were not in line with the purpose for which they were deployed. They have both been referred to the Force Provost for further disciplinary actions. We are committed to maintaining professionalism and upholding the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

