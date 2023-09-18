A male adult has been hospitalised after two residential buildings in Ketu, Lagos State partially collapsed on Sunday.
The two-storey and four-storey buildings situated beside each other collapsed on 48 Oduntan Street, Kosofe Bus Stop in Ketu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Sunday.
The buildings collapsed as a result of ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owners, he said.
“Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in. Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor, and has been taken to the hospital,” the statement reads.
ALSO READ: Father, two sons killed as three-storey building collapses in Anambra
“Residents of the building have been asked to vacate the building under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, RRS, LABSCA and LNSC, in order to avert further secondary incidents.
“However, the said building will be pulled down as it has failed the structural integrity test as confirmed by LABSCA official at the scene, hence posing a threat to the public and adjoining buildings.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999