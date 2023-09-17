A man in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, has been arrested for allegedly leaking and selling a nude video clip of an unidentified woman in the state on social media.

The suspect, Chinedu Ezeudu, said to be in his 20s, also allegedly used the nude video clip to blackmail the woman.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said the suspect hails from Ndi Ikpa, Ezinato, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

How it happened

The woman, according to the statement, said, in March, she had lost her memory card, where her nude video clip was saved.

She said the suspect, who apparently picked the card, would later chat her up in June via an undisclosed social media platform where he requested a huge amount of money in order not to leak the nude clip.

She declined to pay the amount of money, which made the suspect threaten to upload the video clip on all social media platforms.

Her husband confronted the suspect and asked him to delete the video clip only to realise later that the suspect had duplicated the clip.

But despite being confronted by the woman’s husband, the suspect still went to upload on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

He also sold the video clip at the cost of N3,000 and above, to willing social media users, according to the statement.

Ms Ikeanyionwu said the suspect was arrested immediately when the woman reported the incident to the commissioner, who quickly contacted the police in the state to carry out the arrest.

The media aide said the suspect will be arraigned at the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka.

