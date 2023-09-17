A police officer has been killed in a road accident involving a shuttle bus in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The deceased officer, Anthony Ogbodo, an assistant superintendent of police, was riding his motorcycle on Saturday when the bus knocked him down.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Sunday morning, said the driver conveyed the officer to a hospital in Enugwu-Ukwu where he later died.

Enugwu-Ukwu is a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The statement did not mention the road where the incident occurred in the state.

“The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated,” Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

He said the police in the state were currently mourning the deceased officer and have condoled with the family over the “tragic loss.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, has assured that justice would be “speedily dispensed” in the case, Mr Ikenga said.

‘It’s an accident’

The officer’s death fueled speculations among residents of the state who attributed his death to “different causes.”

But Mr Ikenga, in the statement, debunked the speculations.

The police spokesperson insisted that what happened was a road accident involving the officer and the driver.

