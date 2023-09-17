Five persons have been confirmed dead after a truck conveying cows and other goods crashed on Saturday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun State, 12 other persons were injured in the accident which occurred at about 06:15 p.m. near the Foursquare Church camp in the state.

“A total of 21 persons were involved in the multiple crash, all male adults,” the FRSC spokesperson in the state, Florence Okpe, said in a statement.

“12 people were injured and unfortunately five persons were recorded dead from the road traffic crash and the remaining were unhurt.”

Ms Okpe said the accident involved a DAF truck with registration number, KMC- 810ZB; a Toyota bus marked TMA- 244XA, and a Mitsubishi pickup with no registration number on it.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the truck had a tyre burst while on high speed and this led to loss of control by the driver.

“The truck crashed and occupied the road and others were running into the crashed vehicle.”

She added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the bodies of the dead were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara, all in Ogun State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Anthony Uga, had advised motorists against the use of sub-standard tyres, even as he charged them to apply common sense speed limit, especially in the rainy season.

