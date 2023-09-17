The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) restored bulk power supply to Sokoto State by 6 p.m. on Saturday, an official confirmed.

The General Manager (GM) of Public Affairs at the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He assured that the company was diligently working to extend the restoration to Kebbi and other areas affected by the unfortunate Birnin Kebbi Substation fire incident that occurred Thursday night.

“The bulk power supply to Sokoto State was reinstated through the Talata Mafara Substation.

“Our engineering team, along with the Managing Director/CEO and the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), are on-site, putting in every effort to reconnect Kebbi and its environs to the grid through another substation.

“Also, our engineers are actively working on transferring load to the 150MVA and 60MVA power transformers in the substation, which were fortunately unaffected by the fire incident.

“Additionally, cables are being rearranged, and reinforcement teams from other TCN regions have equally arrived at the substation with the necessary materials to expedite repair work,” he confirmed.

The general manager recalled the commitment of TCN’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sule Abdulaziz, who expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incident at the Birnin Kebbi Substation.

Mr Abdulaziz had pledged to ensure the restoration of the bulk power supply to Sokoto State through the Talata Mafara substation and to collaborate with the engineers to temporarily back-feed Kebbi while connecting the 150MVA power transformer as a permanent solution to the bulk power supply in the area.

READ ALSO:

According to him, TCN greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of the government and people of Sokoto and Kebbi states and environs.

“We are fully committed to expediting work at the substation to ensure stable and reliable bulk electricity supply to all the affected areas,” he assured.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

