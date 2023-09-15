Some residents of Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, arrested a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who was trying to flee the community, the police have said.

The man, whose identity had not been revealed, was later handed over to the police.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The residents’ action highlights the growing unpopularity of IPOB in South-east Nigeria and how the people, apparently tired of the incessant killings and destruction in the region, have resolved to defend themselves against attacks by hoodlums.

IPOB has been leading the agitation for the creation of a sovereign state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south region but the activities of the group have caused economic and social disruption, and have worsened food security in the South-east.

In a related development, a suspected member of IPOB was shot dead on Wednesday in Ebonyi State when police operatives, soldiers and officials of the State Security Service raided an IPOB camp at Eke-agbebor Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Other suspected members of IPOB escaped with gunshot wounds, Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said.

Two suspects – 26-year-old Emmanuel Chinedu, otherwise known as Patho, and 38-year-old Paul Ani, otherwise known as Osah – were arrested by the operatives, who acted on a tip-off, according to the police.

The police spokesperson said the security team destroyed a shrine at the camp.

“The Commissioner of Police is using this opportunity to appeal to all hospitals, traditional medicine homes, chemists and all Ebonyi residents to report anyone seeking medical attention with a bullet wound to the nearest police station,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.

(NAN)

