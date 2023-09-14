The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Delta Safe have in the last two weeks, uncovered and destroyed 89 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while giving update on military operations across the country,

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 138 storage tanks, 235 cooking ovens, six pumping machines, one outboard engine, and two speedboats.

According to him, the troops have recovered about 1.2 litres of stolen crude oil, 452,910 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 22,650 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 3,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

He added that the troops apprehended 59 suspected oil thieves and other criminal elements, as well as recovered 15 assorted weapons within the period under review.

Mr Buba further said the troops had in a cordon and search operation on 7 September, apprehended 14 suspects and recovered 14 assorted weapons in their hideout in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State.

He added that the air component on 4 September, conducted air interdiction over Bille and Ijawkiri where active illegal oil refining sites were destroyed with rockets and cannons.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA, killed 17 terrorists, arrested 11 suspected criminals and rescued two kidnapped hostages during the period.

He added that the troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, five dane guns, seven pump action guns, four magazines and 34 cartridges.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” he said.

(NAN)

