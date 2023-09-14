Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed the desire of the Tinubu’s administration to deepen existing bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba.

Mr Shettima stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdez Mesa at the Palace De Revolution in Havana.

“We hold Cuba in high esteem especially your commitment to us in Africa”, he affirmed.

While commending the existing relationship between the two countries, Mr Shettima reiterated the need to re-commit to future relations, saying “our relationship has been very excellent over the years and this relations need to be strengthened and upscaled.

He is in that country to attend the G77+China Leaders’ Summit starting Friday.

Mr Shettima traced the history of relations between Nigeria, Africa and Cuba especially its support for Southern Africa.

”This is why I came with Ministers of Agriculture and that of Science, Technology and Innovation to explore future areas of partnership.”

The vice president stressed the need to explore opportunities in science, technology and Innovation as well as the agriculture sector.

He took time to deliver a special message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel from President Bola Tinubu, assuring him of the latter’s commitment to deepening their mutual relations.

In his own remarks, the vice president of Cuba was full of praise for Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the world.

He said Cuba takes its relations with Nigeria very seriously, noting that the support to Africa in past decades is due to th fact that Cuba considers itself as an African State.

He thus expressed his country’s readiness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria in such sectors such as health, biodiversity and agriculture.

He also thanked Nigeria for its participation at the upcoming Summit saying “we attach great importance to your presence here.”

In Mr Shettima’s delegation to Cuba’s Vice President were the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ben Okoyen, amongst others.

