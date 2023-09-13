President Bola Tinubu has extended his profound condolences to the government and people of Libya in the aftermath of the devastating impact of Storm Daniel and the subsequent flooding that has severely affected the eastern regions of the country.

The president also commiserated with all families who lost loved ones in the monumental disaster and sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who were injured during the tragic incident.

This was contained in a statement by the media adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

Mediterranean storm Daniel on Sunday caused deadly flooding in Libya leading to the death of about 6,000 people.

The Nigerian leader assured the people of Libya of Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity and goodwill during these trying times, adding that this disheartening loss of lives, homes, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure remains a shared grief that further unites the people of both nations.

“Nigeria is ready to provide all necessary support to assist the Libyan people in overcoming this harrowing tragedy,” President Tinubu said.

