Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has said the state is planning to plant 10 million trees within the next six months to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Mr Bago, a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Abuja.

The briefing, held at the Niger State Governor Lodge in Asokoro, was used to announce a Green Summit planned by the state.

The governor said the state is creating nurseries in the headquarters of all local governments in the state, and also providing improved seedlings of some trees to young people and women.

He said that the state is reaching out to investors that will provide the funds to actualise the project, adding that it has already reached out to investors in Germany, China and other places.

“We are ambitious that in the next six months, we are going to plan 10 million trees. So it’s a low hanging fruit for the youth. We are going to ensure that women and youth are given the seedlings. We are creating nurseries in every local government headquarters in the 25 local governments.

“These nurseries will bring high-breed trees in sheas, mango and cashews to be planted by the youths. This summit would bring in investors who are interested to make sure that these things work,” he said.

Green Summit

Mr Bago disclosed that over 500 experts on climate change and participants will converge on Niger State for Green Summit scheduled for 24-25 October.

He stated that the summit is to prepare the state for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, UAE.

“The Summit will attract experts and participants from around the world to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovations on green economy initiatives for us to learn and adapt in our context.

“This is in alignment with the country’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy. The summit will help in meeting Nigeria’s pledge under the Paris Agreement, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

Mr Bago noted that the summit will unlock the green economy of the state, stating that the state has a huge potential in the green economy sector.

He said: “The target is to unlock the states’ green economy potential to achieve prosperity for all its residents. By adopting this theme, the Niger State Green Economy Summit aims to inspire collaboration, knowledge sharing, and concrete actions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future for the state and its people.”

The 2023 COP (28) is scheduled for 30 November in UAE.

