Police in Delta State have arrested a woman over the alleged killing of her husband in Mosogar Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Warri.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the woman dragged the man’s testicles during a fight between them.

“She did not cut the testicles; she drew them, and you know that part is delicate. The man died in the process and the suspect has been arrested,” Mr Edafe said.

The elder brother of the deceased reported the matter on Tuesday at the Mosogar police station, according to a source who gave the name of the deceased as Jakpor Efemini, 32.

The source said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 1:20 p.m. during a fight between the couple, and that the man slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

The corpse had been deposited at a mortuary in Mosogar, the source said.

(NAN)

