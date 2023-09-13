The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano has upheld the election of Abdullahi Mu’azu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Mu’azu represents Kabo/Gwarzo Federal Constituency of Kano State at the House of Representatives.

He defeated the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Nasiru Garo, and others.

Mr Garo filed a petition at the tribunal alleging that the election was marred by irregularities and was not in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Also, Mr Garo told the tribunal that his main rival, Mr Mu’azu, did not win the election with the majority of lawful votes cast during the election.

Mr Garo complained that there were incidents of over-voting in at least 20 polling units and he presented to the tribunal 20 witnesses who testified against the APC candidate.

Mr Garo also asked the tribunal to declare Mr Mu’azu not qualified to contest the election arguing that he did not attach his educational certificates in the Expression of Interest Form he submitted to the INEC.

But the three-judge panel, led by Flora Azinge, dismissed the petition for lack of evidence.

“None of the witnesses presented by the Petitioner succeeded in discrediting the evidence of the respondents (Mr Muazu) we therefore find no merit in this petition and accordingly dismissed, Mrs Azinge said.

Mr Garo may appeal the judgement of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

