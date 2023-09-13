Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Wednesday, suspended the Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Tukur Dayyabu.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said Mr Dayyabu was suspended over alleged misconduct in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Mr Bature said the governor’s decision was guided by his commitments to get rid of official corruption in the state.

“As part of his commitment to fighting corruption, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed for immediate suspension of the Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) Dr. Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir.

“The Governor directed the issuance of suspension in a letter dated 12th September, 2023 conveyed by the Secretary to the Kano State Government Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.

“Managing Director is suspended for alleged involvement in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the Kano State Government.

“(Mr) Dayyabu is directed to hand over the affairs of the company to the most senior officer immediately pending the outcome of further investigation, the official statement said.

Mr Dayyabu was among the 14 persons the governor appointed in July to head various government agencies.

