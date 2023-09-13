Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Wednesday, suspended the Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Tukur Dayyabu.
The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said Mr Dayyabu was suspended over alleged misconduct in the discharge of his responsibilities.
Mr Bature said the governor’s decision was guided by his commitments to get rid of official corruption in the state.
“As part of his commitment to fighting corruption, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed for immediate suspension of the Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) Dr. Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir.
“The Governor directed the issuance of suspension in a letter dated 12th September, 2023 conveyed by the Secretary to the Kano State Government Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.
“Managing Director is suspended for alleged involvement in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the Kano State Government.
READ ALSO: Kano governor reinstates dismissed anti-corruption boss
“(Mr) Dayyabu is directed to hand over the affairs of the company to the most senior officer immediately pending the outcome of further investigation, the official statement said.
Mr Dayyabu was among the 14 persons the governor appointed in July to head various government agencies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999