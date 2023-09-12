The wife of the President of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has commenced distribution of ₦500 million as relief and resettlement packages to 500 families in Plateau State.

The packages were distributed to beneficiaries from six Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Bassa, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu and Jos South, who were affected by communal conflicts and other insecurity challenges.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Jos, Mrs Tinubu said the distribution was part of activities of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), launched in June to improve the lives of Nigerians.

‘’The financial support of a sum of ₦500 million by RHI is a modest step towards helping these families rebuild their lives, providing them with the means to secure shelter,’’ she said.

She expressed concern about the insecurity situation in Plateau, which led to the loss of livelihood, and shelter and displaced communities.

According to her, concrete measures must be taken to offer respite to the affected, which the administration of President Tinubu was committed to achieving.

Mrs Tinubu added that the measures adopted included dialogue and other reconciliatory measures to find lasting solutions to the situation not only in Plateau but across the nation.

‘’Homes are destroyed, lives are disrupted, and countless families find themselves displaced and without the basic necessities needed for survival.

‘`At times like this, it is not enough to simply have empathy and offer condolences.

‘’ We must take concrete action to alleviate the sufferings of those affected and this is why we are here today to offer support,’’ she said.

The First Lady urged privileged Nigerians to also offer assistance to Internally Displaced Persons, to enable them to go back to their communities and rebuild their lives.

Mrs Tinubu added that Nigerians should take advantage of the diversity to overcome the challenges that threaten the unity of the country.

According to her, the agriculture module of the RHI would give 20 farmers selected in all the states grants, fertilisers and other farm inputs according to their specialisation.

In his remarks, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau said that selecting the state ruled by the opposition party was an indication that governance was more paramount than political differences.

‘’After politics, we must face governance, particularly the welfare of the people,” he said.

He admonished the beneficiaries to share with others as their brothers’ keepers and put the intervention to good use, adding that the beneficiaries would be supervised to ensure they use the funds in line with its objective.

He commended the wife of the president, for her kindness and urged her to continue to show concern for the needy, adding that her passion for IDPs should be emulated by others.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang-Buba, who is also the Chairman of Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs, thanked Mrs Tinubu for the intervention and concern for the challenges faced in the state.

(NAN)

