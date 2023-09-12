The Labour Party in Lagos will challenge the verdict of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that declared the election that produced Thaddeus Attah as the representative of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos as inconclusive.

Olubunmi Odesanya, the party’s spokesperson said this to PREMIUM TIMES via text message on Tuesday in response to an enquiry.

“Three judges were on the matter,” she wrote.

“Two ruled in INEC to conduct a supplementary election in 32 polling units within 90 days. Labour will appeal.”

Backstory

The tribunal on Monday sacked Mr Attah and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a supplementary election for the Eti-Osa house of representatives seat in 32 polling units within 90 days.

Mr Attah, Babajide Obanikoro of the APC and singer turned politician Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W of the PDP contested to represent the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Representatives during the 25 February election.

However, the electoral umpire declared Mr Attah the winner of the election with 24,075 votes, defeating Mr Wellington who polled 18,666 votes and Mr Obanikoro who scored 16,901 votes.

Voter turnout in the local government area dropped due to attacks by hoodlums.

A few days before the election, a viral audio clip in which two men threatened some residents and traders to vote for the ruling APC in the general elections or risk eviction from the Eti-Osa community trended.

The APC distanced itself from the audio clip.

Reactions

Following the judgement, Mr Attah and his opponents have reacted differently to the tribunal’s decision.

Mr Attah in a post on X assured his followers that there is “no cause for alarm!”

“I am here to clarify that I was not sacked. The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold,” he said.

“We will continue working for Eti Osa. I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together.”

Following the judgment, Ibrahim Obanikoro of the APC expressed hope that he would emerge victorious in the rerun.

“It was all smiles at the tribunal court when it was confirmed that there would be a supplementary election in several polling units under the Eti-osa Federal constituency where the election did not take place,” Mr Obanikoro posted on his verified Instagram handle.

“I believe that our justice system is on the right track and I praise the judges for this ruling which adheres to the components of the constitution. Work starts now.”

In another post he uploaded on his IG status, he said that “INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate issued and conduct elections in areas where elections didn’t hold on election day.”

Mr Wellington in a post on X expressed hope of a favorable outcome. “It is possible. Still,” he posted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

