The Enugu House of Assembly has passed a supplementary budget of over N58 billion submitted by Governor Peter Mbah.

The supplementary budget of N58,095,482,293 was passed on Tuesday in Enugu.

Speaking during the debate, the Minority leader of the Assembly, Iloabuchi Aniagu, said the budget would enable the state government to initiate and execute capital and developmental projects.

Mr Aniagu noted that although the assembly had passed the 2023 budget, the supplementary budget would help the new administration in the state to achieve its development target.

Contributing to the debate, Okechukwu Mbah, representing Nkanu East State Constituency, urged his colleagues to support the supplementary budget, which he said would help Governor Mbah to deliver on his campaign promises.

The members representing Oji-River and Udenu constituencies, Osita Eze and Obinna Ijele respectively, lauded the supplementary budget but lamented that their constituencies were not “carried along” in the budget.

They stressed that their constituencies were not included in the capital projects contained in the budget, despite their contribution to the economy of the state.

The duo urged Governor Mbah not to exclude them in the “scheme of things”.

Also contributing, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Ezenta Ezeani, said the supplementary budget was a continuation of the 2023 budget and, as such could not capture new projects being agitated for.

Mr Ezeani added that new projects would be captured in the 2024 budget, which would soon be presented by the governor.

In his remark shortly after the passage of the budget, the Speaker of the assembly, Uche Ugwu, appreciated his colleagues for their contributions during the debate of the budget.

He said no part of the state would be marginalised by the government, adding that every part of the state would benefit from the development projects of Mr Mbah’s administration.

(NAN)

