A middle-aged man who allegedly impersonated the commissioner of police in Lagos has been arrested, a police official has said.

Emmanuel Nwagu was caught at the police headquarters when he came to facilitate the release of a suspect, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the police in Lagos said on Monday during the parade of 13 suspects.

The suspects were paraded at the police headquarters in the state for various crimes bordering on alleged impersonation, defilement, car theft, illicit drug trading, robbery, and unlawful possession of arms.

Mr Hundeyin said the command recovered four firearms, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, two wristwatches, 11 live ammunition and one vehicle from the culprits.

He said that other items recovered were five mobile phones, some quantities of weed, suspected to be variants of drugs, a walkie-talkie, police warrant cards and a police camouflage cap with a singlet.

Impersonation

The fake police commissioner was arrested on 2 September and at his residence, a deputy commissioner of police warrant card, an assistant commissioner of Police warrant card, a Kenwood walkie-talkie, a police camouflage singlet and a face cap were recovered.

“He came into the police headquarters and was about to facilitate or request the release of a hardened criminal in our custody,” Mr Hundeyin told journalists.

“He introduced himself as commissioner of police and that was as far as he could convince us.

“Upon further questioning to know where he was serving and some other things he gave himself away and he has been arrested.

“Investigation reveals that he has been doing this for quite some time and only God knows how many civilians he has been able to convince of that and get away with some unscrupulous things.”

Mr Hundeyin said the alleged impersonator will be arraigned immediately.

In another case of impersonation, the police also arrested a fake lawyer.

The matter was reported to the police by the Nigerian Bar Association, Epe chapter, Mr Hundeyin said.

“For many years Ibrahim Bello has been parading himself as a lawyer,” he said.

“He would always appear in court, wear the robe and unsuspecting Nigerians would always approach him for whatever legal advice or services they need.

He was arrested in a court premises.

‘Illicit drug trader’

Ganiyat Oni, 40, a female suspected illicit drug trader, was arrested with 97 wraps of colos, 22 wraps of loud, “some mixture of loud and Arizona and some other hard drugs.

The police also found in her possession “the sum of N271,600 which was the sales she had made that day before she was arrested.”

Illegal drug possession

The police at an uncompleted building found a biscuit carton containing a semi-automatic Wesson pistol with the capacity for 14 ammunition.

Mr Hundeyin said the discovery was made after the community informed the police of suspicious activities at the uncompleted building.

“It was found with 11 live ammunition, that’s a deadly weapon. Investigation has commenced,” he said.

“We have a reason to believe that it’s connected to cultism.”

He also said that they are making efforts to arrest the suspects.

Defilement

On 24 August, operatives of the Command arrested one Eze John, of Maruwa Getto Area of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

“Investigation is in progress,” Mr Hundeyin said.

