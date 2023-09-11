The Miyetti Allah Association has appealed to the federal government and states to consider its members in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Chairman of the Kwara Chapter of the association, Bello Abubakar, made the call on Monday while speaking with journalists in Ilorin.

Mr Abubakar described the herders as the most affected people during this period.

He explained that the majority of herders have no bank account where they can easily access funds when in need.

According to him, whenever herdsmen take their livestock to the market for sale, transportation fares take a larger part of the money.

He expressed worry over the high cost of food items in the market.

He appealed to the government to release food items from the nation’s reserve and sell them at a subsidised rate to ordinary Nigerians.

Mr Abubakar also urged the government to assist his members with vaccines to prevent the death of their livestock from strange diseases.

He warned criminal elements among the Fulanis to discard crime and other social vices in their own interest.

He advised herders and farmers to adopt dialogue in resolving their differences and ensure peaceful coexistence in their various communities.

