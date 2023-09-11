The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has threatened to go after traditional rulers who are linked to cultism in the state.

“Any traditional ruler, even if he’s from my place, who’s supporting cultism, I assure you that as I have started with Ahoada, I will come after you,” Mr Fubara said on Monday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Fubara’s remark is an apparent reaction to the recent killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bako Angbashim, in the state.

Mr Angbashim, a superintendent of police, was attacked and beheaded on Friday by people suspected to be cultists while he was returning from an operation, alongside other police operatives.

The incident happened in Odemude, a community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The governor on Saturday named Gift Okpara (otherwise known as 2-Baba) as a prime suspect in the killing and announced a N100 million reward for anyone who would volunteer information that could lead to his arrest and prosecution.

He also announced the indefinite suspension of a traditional ruler in the area, Eze Igbu Akoh II, whom he accused of “ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.”

The police, meanwhile, said they had made some arrests over the killing of the DPO.

