The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have arraigned 33 suspected cultists for various crimes in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were charged with membership of unlawful cult groups, illegal possession and use of hard drugs and other psychotropic substances.

The police spokesperson did not mention the court where the suspects were arraigned. He did not also state when they were arraigned.

He said the arraignment followed the new crackdown on criminals in Anambra State which was ordered by the commissioner of police in the state.

“Several suspects are still being held in custody and investigation into various murders committed by suspected cultists (are) still ongoing,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has reiterated that “there will be no sacred cow” in the offensive against cultists in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye vowed that the police in the state would not compromise the ongoing investigation into the cases and that anybody indicted would be prosecuted according to the law.

There have been frequent cult-related attacks in Anambra for a while now, especially in Awka.

In July, for instance, suspected cultists beheaded a member of a rival cult leader in Eke Awka Market in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier in January, at least five people were killed in separate cult-related attacks in Okpuno Community, Awka South and Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Areas of the state.

Also, suspected cultists killed six persons in November 2022 in another cult clash in Awka.

