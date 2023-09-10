President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after his departure from New Delhi, India.

The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the president at the State House in Abuja.

The president is to address lingering bilateral issues while maximising the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

Following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, active participation in the G-20 Summit, and a productive stopover in the UAE, the president is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 10, 2023

