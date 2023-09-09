The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will inaugurate the resurfacing and rehabilitation of 135 roads on 11 September as parts of efforts to improve road infrastructure in the territory.
The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.
Mr Ogunleye explained that the projects, which would be implemented within Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa and Maitama Districts, would also include remedial work of major bridges.
“The inauguration ceremony, which will take place along the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja, will be the first major infrastructural development project of the minister.
“The minister has expressed his determination to ensure a rapid infrastructural development of the nation’s capital,” he said.
Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, assumed duty as FCT Minister three weeks ago.
