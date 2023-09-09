President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States as part of a broad plan by the federal government to address the conflict in the north, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said.

The vice president, who represented President Tinubu, disclosed this Friday evening in Maiduguri, Borno State during the commissioning of projects executed by the state government in the last 100 days.

According to the VP, the president has approved N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to kick-start the Pulaku initiative – a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest region.

According to him, “The president has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna Niger and Benue, with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community; in Kaduna and Benue, he insisted that all the victims must be carried along.”

He added that all the parts of the country would benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, while also stating that the federal government was planning to re-ignite wheat production in the country.

Speaking further, the vice president noted that President Tinubu was aware of the challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

He said “Issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.

“He is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the less privileged in the society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many,” he said.

The vice president who was cheered by a jubilant crowd, particularly school children during the commissioning of projects executed by the state government within 100 days, commended the vision and leadership of the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, particularly in addressing the welfare of the people.

He said “We are extremely lucky in having him as our leader, governor and brother at this time. Governor Zulum and I have the best of relationships, we have become the reference point in relationship management between a successor and predecessor in modern-day Nigeria.

“I want to thank him for all the empathy and support and most importantly for putting Borno first,” he stressed.

Among the 77 new projects completed in 100 days of the Zulum administration, the VP commissioned the Shuwari ll Community School and Healthcare Centre.

He also commissioned the Alikaramti Community School and the Gamboru Liberty Day Secondary School, all within the Maiduguri metropolis.

Earlier on arrival in Maiduguri, Mr Shettima was at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace to pay homage in the company of the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, some legislators from National and State Assembly, the deputy governors of Borno, Gombe and Taraba States, among others.

