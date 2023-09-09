A combined team of security agencies, on Thursday, uncovered and destroyed two more illegal refineries in Egbema West in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the combined team comprised troops of 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian army, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Tantita Security Services, the security firm contracted to protect crude oil pipelines.

The army spokesperson said the combined team carried out the operation as part of their intensified fight against “criminals sabotaging” Nigeria’s oil sector.

“The troops (and the other security agencies) completely shut down the operation of the illegal refining sites containing 44 drum ovens, three reservoirs of estimated 30,000 litres capacity of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 53 sacks of AGO,” he said.

Destruction of illegal refining camps in Delta

Mr Nwachukwu said the combined team, in a separate operation, also destroyed four active illegal camps in Opumami, a community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

“The anti-oil theft operatives destroyed three wooden boats, six ovens, six reservoirs, 11 drums containing illegally refined AGO, one large reservoir loaded with stolen crude oil, 38 sacks of stolen crude oil and two tapping hoses,” he said.

Not the first time

Nigeria’s security agencies have been uncovering and destroying illegal oil refineries in Imo and Delta State in recent times.

Last Saturday, troops uncovered 12 illegal oil bunkering sites in Owahwa Creek, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The discovery occurred barely one week after troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on “active” illegal refining site in Enokora, a community in Burutu Local Government of the state.

Also, the troops, in late August, cracked down on an illegal oil camp belonging to suspected crude oil thieves in Obokofia, a community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Oil theft, illegal bunkering in oil-producing communities mainly in South-south and South-east Nigeria, and its negative impact on the country’s economy have been a source of concern to the Nigerian government over the years.

The Federal government in August 2022 awarded a pipeline surveillance contract reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4 billion per month) to Government Ekpemupolo, who is popularly known as Tompolo, to check massive oil theft in the region.

Anti-insurgency operation in Borno

The army spokesperson said, in another operation on Thursday, combined troops of 192 Battalion and 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in conjunction with Hybrid Force, conducted an anti-terrorism operation against insurgents in Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

The operation was carried out within Gobara, Ambaga and Madachi in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

“During the operations, troops neutralised three Boko Haram terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one beretta pistol, 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four rounds of 9 mm ammunition and a dane gun,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu said the combined troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment of the army, in a similar operation, intercepted five suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics suppliers in the state.

READ ALSO: Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in Niger Delta

He said the suspects were intercepted while the troops were mounting a stop-and-search operation along Biu – Maiduguri Road in the state.

Two vehicles conveying 20 bags of maize, 11 bags of soya beans, 11 bags of biscuits, 14 bags of rice, 46 bags of corn flours and N3,186,000 were recovered from the suspects, according to the army.

“Suspects are currently in custody helping with further investigation,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has lauded the troops’ high level of resoluteness and alertness, Mr Nwachukwu said.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant-general, urged them to sustain the momentum and ensure other terrorists and oil thieves in their areas of responsibility were “completely cleared.”

