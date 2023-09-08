The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will block all financial leakages hindering the completion of projects within the territory.

Mr Wike said this on his verified Meta page (Facebook) after he and the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmud, inspected the Usuma Water Supply Project, Gurara Road and other projects being executed by the FCTA.

The minister lamented the existence of abandoned projects across the territory and promised to provide adequate funding to complete them.

He promised to overhaul the engineering services and correct systemic issues responsible for the abandonment of projects.

He said the administration has introduced Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders (ISPOs) to create funding for the projects within definite schedules agreed with the contractors.

“The FCTA presently has a high number of abandoned projects as available finance was in the past spread too thin to make a realistic impact. Also, our project implementation system is porous and plagued with outrageous and unnecessary variations.

“To address this, we intend to overhaul our engineering services and correct systemic issues promoting this practice.

“Going forward, we wouldn’t spread our finances too thin but focus our resources on completing projects in batches.

“To this end, we have identified some projects and tied our Internally Generated Revenue to their funding via Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders (ISPOs). This way we are certain of funding and completing these projects within definite schedules agreed with the contractors,” Mr Wike said.

