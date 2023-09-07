The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating communal clashes in the Abia State, says there is an ongoing engagement with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, towards ending the sit-at-home order in the South-east.

Chairman of the committee, Obinna Aguocha, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The committee is investigating banditry around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Mr Aguocha said it engaged Mr Kanu as part of activities to restore peace in the region.

“As a part of the search for a lastijng solution, we have also engaged with Mazi Nnandi Kanu. I am happy to announce significant progress in this regard. particularly on the need to put a stop to the Monday sit-at-home that has crippled the economy of the South-east,” he said.

The lawmaker did not, however, disclose how the committee engaged with Mr Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the State Security Services (SSS) while his trial is ongoing.

Some weeks ago, the same committee called for the release of the IPOB leader to address the problem of insecurity in the South-east.

Mr Aguocha noted that the effort of the government is yielding some results in tackling the insecurity in the region.

Kanu’s detention and sit-at-home order

The IPOB leader has been in and out of detention in Nigeria since 2015, the fallout of his run-in with the Nigerian government over his separatist campaigns.

The Nigerian government has already designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation in Nigeria though it is seeking an independent state of Biafra, comprising the defunct Eastern region and some other areas.

Mr Kanu was arrested in September 2015 and subsequently charged with treasonable felony for allegedly attempting to take up arms against the Nigerian state.

The Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail in 2017.

While he was on bail, the military invaded his country home in Afara-Ukwu, near the Abia State capital, Umuahia, in September 2017. He fled Nigeria in the wake of the invasion.

Mr Kanu has been in detention in Nigeria following his arrest and repatriation from Kenya.

IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a stay-at-home fi0order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Mr Kanu, who is facing a terrorism trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In July, Mr Kanu wrote a letter to Simeon Ekpa, one of his lieutenants in Finland, to end the sit-at-home. However, the letter was reportedly disregarded by Mr Ekpa, who labelled it as “fake news”.

Many people have reportedly lost their lives due to the enforcement of the order, while the economy of the region continues to suffer due to the general insecurity caused by the separatist group and other criminal elements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

