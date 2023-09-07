The member of the House of Representatives representing Isiukwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Amobi Ogah, who was recently sacked by the National Assembly Electoral Tribunal in Umuahia on Wednesday, has rejected the verdict of the panel.

The panel sacked Mr Ogah, who won the election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) and declared the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) as the winner of the election.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Ogah rejected the outcome of the tribunal and declared that he would approach the Appeal Court to challenge the verdict after consultations with his legal team.

“I want to state categorically and for the records that, I will appeal the judgment by the tribunal as soon as I conclude with my legal team,” he said.

“Let me be clear that I am rejecting the tribunal’s ruling and will appeal the obvious miscarriage of justice, fairness and objectivity.

“Just to let the public know that the constituency I represent in the House of Representatives is fully on the ground to cater for her people and no amount of distraction will make me lose focus to delivering promises made to my people,” he added.

Mr Ogah claimed that the tribunal disregarded the original result presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and accepted the results presented by the petitioner.

H also urged his supporters to remain calm while he seeks redress at the Appeal Court.

Mr Ogah was pronounced the winner of the 25 February election after polling 11,769 votes against Ms Onyejeocha who polled 8,752 votes.

Mrs Onyejeocha, a former deputy whip of the House, is currently serving as minister. She represented the constituency in the lower chamber between 2007 and 2023.

