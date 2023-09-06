The National Assembly Election Tribunal in Gombe State has upheld the victory of the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Ali Isa.

The tribunal, on Tuesday, struck out the petition filed by Victor Mela, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and upheld the outcome of the 25 February election in Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

Mr Isa, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement after the court verdict on Tuesday, said the outcome of the election tribunal had affirmed the mandate given to him by the constituency.

“This noble ruling has further reaffirmed the mandate which you gave me with about 20,000 votes margin as the winner of the February 2023 Balanga/Billiri House of Representatives election,” the statement reads in part.

He also commended his opponent for exercising his constitutional rights by approaching the tribunal. He, therefore, called on his supporters to celebrate the victory with modesty.

“I consider the petition by my defeated opponent as an exercise of his democratic rights, which cannot be denied. And as we celebrate this ruling, I wish to call on all my supporters to celebrate this victory with modesty and with utmost respect for the losing camp without any form of ill will. Let us all be practitioners of the decency and decorum we are known for,” he said.

Mr Mela was in the last Assembly, where he was chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals. He defeated Mr Isa during the 2019 polls.

However, in 2023, Mr Isa returned to the House after securing victory at the 25 February election.

