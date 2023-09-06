There was a fire outbreak on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The “smoke incident” started around 7 a.m., the spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said in a statement.

“At approximately 0723 hours this morning, a suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident that was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The source of the smoke was identified as a burning lithium inverter battery installation in the basement.

“Promptly responding to the situation at 0730hrs the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Electrical Department of the Authority initiated immediate action.

“Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.”

Staff and passengers had to be evacuated from the airport following the smoke accident.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility,” Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua said.

