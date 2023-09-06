The ongoing two-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stalled the sitting of the National Assembly election petition tribunal in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The tribunal had fixed Wednesday to deliver judgement in a petition filed against the election of the senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, commonly called Yayi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ganiyu Adeleke.

However, journalists and supporters of the ruling APC and opposition (PDP) arrived at the court to meet its gates shut.

Leaders of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had arrived earlier to lock the gates of the Magistrates’ Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, where the tribunal has been sitting.

The NLC warning strike, called in protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government, began on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists, the state chairman of JUSUN, Olanrewaju Ajiboye, said: “The tribunal is expected to sit today, but they (judges) are unable to sit because we have locked the gate of the Court in compliance with the directive of the NLC national body. This is why the Tribunal can not sit today (Wednesday).”

Reminded that the election tribunal’s proceedings are time-bound, Mr Ajiboye retorted, “We can’t allow the tribunal to sit; that will mean we intentionally sabotage the struggle of the workers, most especially the judicial workers.

“The tribunal has the right to sit anywhere, but this is our own premises, we can always close it as directed by the national body of the union.”

