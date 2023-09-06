On 31 August, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) published its intention to keep the Democratic Republic of the Congo on its Council’s action items in the month of September 2023.

“In September, the Security Council will hold a briefing and consultations on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It is expected that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in DRC and head of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) Bintou Keita” will be responsible for briefing the Council, according to the Security Council report.

After the anti-MONUSCO protests in July 2022 resulting in the death of four peacekeepers, the DRC government asked for “an accelerated implementation of MONUSCO’s transition plan.”

One day prior, on 30 August, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published in the US Federal Register, a list of individuals now placed on its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List.

Less than a week earlier, on Friday, 25 August, the UNSC met to hear the Secretary-General’s 17th biannual strategic-level report on global terrorist threats, which include the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL also known as Da’esh)’s affiliates in Africa such as ISIS-DRC, whom the State Department also acknowledges as Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has frustrated the DRC government’s “perceived lack of willingness to engage in combat operations against M23, has turned its attention towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC),” said the Security Council report. As of 31 August, it is expected that the UN reports that “According to the Chairperson of the SADC Troika, SADCIDRC is expected to be deployed by 30 September.”

UN Security Council members have assessed that ISIS-DRC has “between 1,500 and 2,000 adult male fighters under the leadership of Seka Baluku (alias Musa Baluku)” and he was listed by the US National Counterterrorism Center as the “Overall leader, presides over the group’s leadership council.” However, ISIS-DRC is not the only destabilizing factor in eastern DRC.

Looking back just two years prior, ISIS-DRC was responsible for a considerable share of terrorist attacks in the country. In 2020, it was reported as one of the most active ISIS affiliates in Africa. There were 1,435 fatalities resulting from terrorist attacks attributed to ISIS-DRC, according to the Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Center (GTTAC). This made ISIS-DRC second only to the Taliban, also published in the USS Department of State Country Reports on Terrorism 2020’s Annex of Statistical Information. In GTTAC’s 2020 published data, “Eighty-one per cent of ISIS-DRC involved incidents included general population victims in 2020.” The greatest concentration of attacks was unleashed in North Kivu Province, at more than 90 per cent, and in Ituri Province, at approximately six per cent, in that year alone.

On the eve of the UN Security Council 24 August briefing, the United States imposed “sanctions on six individuals contributing to the most recent escalation of conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” a press statement published by the US Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller, confirms.

MMiller’s statement said “Each of these individuals is contributing to instability in the eastern DRC and, in many cases, perpetrating human rights abuses, including sexual violence and violence against children. The United States stands on the side of civilians and survivors against those who perpetrate violence against the people of DRC.”

Included in the list of six sanctioned individuals are three individuals belonging to the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), Apollinaire Hakizimana, a Rwandan national, who is the FDLR’s defence commissioner.

Sebastian Uwimbabazi, a Rwandan national, who is an FDLR leader in charge of intelligence, and Ruvugayimikore Protogene, a Rwandan national, leads the FDLR-affiliated Maccabe group, formerly known as the Commando de Recherche et D’Action en Profondeur (CRAP). From the March 23 Movement (M23), the US Treasury has sanctioned Bernard Byamungu (Byamungu), a Congolese national and M23 deputy commander of operations and intelligence.

Also included were two individuals from the national armies of both the DRC and Rwanda including Salomon Tokolonga, a Congolese national who commands the FARDC’s 3411th Regiment. In a statement published by the US Treasury on Thursday, it said “In May 2022, Tokolonga led a meeting where several Congolese armed groups agreed to form a coalition against M23. Tokolonga’s regiment provided ammunition to FDLR fighters fighting M23.”

Likewise, Andrew Nyamvumba, a Rwandan national was sanctioned because he “is the head of operations for the RDF’s 3rd Division. In early 2022, the 3rd Division entered DRC territory, and in conjunction with M23 combatants, attacked FARDC positions and camps, resulting in FARDC casualties,” said the U.S. Treasury statement explaining why they chose these individuals as targets of U.S. sanctions. Reports indicate that the Rwandan government has since promoted him to a new job.

In explaining US actions Mr Miller said, “Today’s actions reflect the United States’ commitment to advancing efforts toward a resolution of the crisis and addressing the human rights abuses and dire humanitarian situation. These sanctions are also consistent with the Presidential Memorandum signed by President Biden in November 2022.” This was a Memorandum signed by President Biden in a bid to advance and promote accountability for sexual violence in conflict, President Biden.

In UN Security Council Resolution 2253 (2015), member states asked to be provided an update every four months. As a part of this update, members were provided a briefing which confirmed that “In parts of Africa, illicit trafficking of weapons remained a serious concern, and the use by Da’esh of improvised explosive devices increased,” the Secretary-General’s report revealed, adding that ISIS-DRC “used increasingly lethal improvised explosive devices in North Kivu.”

The report said, “In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, joint military operations conducted by Congolese and Ugandan forces against ADF, known as Operation Shujaa, continued to disperse the group into smaller units across a wider area of operation beyond its traditional strongholds.” The UN report by the Secretary-General “describes several examples of operations carried out by ISIL and its affiliates on the African continent, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mozambique, and the Sahel.”

The US held the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August and a key persisting issue for the Council was how to comprehensively address the persistent security challenge facing the DRC and the region. Two months ago, the US welcomed the “United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” condemned the violence, and called “on all armed groups, including M23, CODECO, FDLR, MAPI, and others to cease hostilities and lay down their weapons.”

According to the US National Counterterrorism Center, ISIS-DRC is “one of the deadliest militant groups in eastern Congo” and ISIS leaders in Syria officially and officially recognized it as an ISIS branch in 2019. ISIS-DRC was designated by the US Department of State as a foreign terrorist organization in March 2021.

As instability persists in eastern DRC, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Zénon Mukongo Ngay, presented his diplomatic credentials on Friday, 1st September, according to the UN Global Communications office in New York.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

