The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the power outage being experienced in its franchise areas to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) two-day warning strike.

The management of AEDC made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

”We are aware of the general power outage being experienced across our franchise, this is due to enforcement of the two-day warning strike embarked upon by the labour union.

”We apologise for any inconvenience you may be experiencing as a result of this, as we continue our engagement with key stakeholders toward minimising the impact of the strike on our customers, ”it said.

AEDC urge their customers to take necessary precautions to manage the outage effectively.

The company advised its customer to unplug sensitive electronic devices and appliances from power sources pending the restoration of power.

”We will continue to provide updates on developments regarding the impact of the strike action on our operations through our official social media handles.

”Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this challenging time. We remain committed to serve you,” it said.

The NLC in a communique at the end of its National Executive Council said it would commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from 5 to 6 September.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

