The Lagos State Environmental Taskforce says reports making rounds that one of its officers shot dead a truckdriver at the Mile 2 area of state are untrue.

The taskforce spokesperson in a statement said officers of the units were “not posted out today for environmental or traffic operations.”

A yet to be identified driver was reportedly shot dead by a taskforce officer.

What led to the death of the driver has yet to be ascertained. Following the murder, some youths protested in Mile 2 and blocked the road leading to the intervention of the police.

Taskforce

“The attention of the Lagos State Taskforce has been drawn to a report making rounds that officials of the agency were involved in the killing of an unidentified individual along Mile 2 axis this morning,” the statement reads.

“The agency would like to clearly state that none of its personnel were posted out for operations today except for officers posted to Freedom Park, Ojota, and Maryland to maintain peace and orderliness where a rally by the Nigerian Labour Congress has been scheduled.”

The chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye, stated that its officers are often mistaken for other enforcement units.

He said that taskforce personnel are clearly adorned in tactical jackets with the word “Taskforce” clearly inscribed in front and behind with unique identification numbers.

“None of our men were posted out today for environmental and traffic operations, rather they were only posted to freedom park to maintain peace and orderliness during the planned NLC rally so that miscreants and other sinister forces do not hijack the protest,” Mr Jejeloye said.

“Our operational jackets are clearly branded with unique identification numbers for members of the public to recognize during our operations.”

The agency’s boss urged those pointing accusing fingers at the agency to further beam their searchlight at other “public or private establishments who branded their enforcement units as taskforce.”

He also said that the agency will do all within its power to get to the root of the matter and ensure that perpetrators of the crime are brought to book.

