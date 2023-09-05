It is the second day of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit and Africa Climate Week in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, and African leaders and other top dignitaries have made commitments.

Tagged the “Presidential Day program”, several leaders, including Kenya President William Ruto, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Africa Development Bank President Akinwunmi Adesina, COP28 President-designate, Sultan Al Jaber, are gathered at the expansive hall of the Kenyatta International Conference Center to chart the way forward for Africa Green Growth target.

The summit, for many African leaders, provides the opportunity to address climate change concerns, and it is perceived to be an avenue for uniting African leaders to champion green growth and climate finance solutions.

The Africa Climate Summit/ Week

Attendees at the summit plan to address key issues around climate change including green growth, carbon pricing, climate financing, climate adaptation, and renewable and clean energy, among others.

The summit is championed by Kenyan President William Ruto, who doubles as the Chairman of the Committee of Heads of State of the African Union on Climate Change. It is themed: “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World,” with the crucial objective of delivering green growth and climate finance solutions, for Africa.

According to the organisers, throughout the event, Heads of state are expected to join forces to develop a united “stance on vital issues such as adaptation and resilience, renewable energy, sustainable development, food and water security, and financing for climate action on the African continent.”

At the summit, discussions are expected to serve as vital preparations leading to the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28, scheduled for November in the United Arab Emirates.

Below is a concise summary of the key events scheduled for the Presidential Day:

High-Level Opening

The second day of the summit commenced with a welcome Statement by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, Soipan Tuya.

This would be followed by high-level statements from distinguished guests, including Moussa Faki, chairperson, African Union Commission; Ursula von der Leyen, president, European Commission; Mostafa Madbouly, prime minister of Egypt; Sultan Al Jaber, COP 28 president; António Guterres, secretary-general, United Nations; Azali Assoumani, president, Comoros; and William Ruto, president of Kenya, organisers said.

Heads of State National Statements

Heads of State in attendance at the summit are expected to deliver national statements on their respective climate pledges to forge the Africa agenda in the climate financial architecture globally.

Some of the leaders expected to deliver speeches are Co-chairs: Moussa Faki, chairperson of the African Union Commission; Azali Assoumani, president of Comoros, and William Ruto, president of Kenya.

New Global Climate Finance Architecture

This would be followed by a session on the New Global Climate Finance Architecture.

The session will discuss progress in climate finance architecture and reform, focusing on Africa’s position.

Leaders are expected to present the African common stance on global financial architecture reform.

Parallel Sessions

According to the organisers, four parallel sessions focusing on regenerative blue economy, scaling up adaptation, critical minerals for green manufacturing, and investing in Africa’s food systems transformation would be followed.

These sessions, they say, will highlight critical issues and opportunities related to climate and sustainability.

Pioneering the Future of Nature in Africa

Day two will also feature a discussion on Africa’s unique biodiversity and natural capital. The discussion will be attended by several African presidents.

The session will be moderated by Dorothy Maseke, head of the African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA) Secretariat.

Africa’s Adaptation Transformation

Also, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation, focusing on adaptation action for the continent would be moderated by Patrick Verkooijen and Kevin Kariuki.

Renewable Energy and Transitions

The day’s activity will also delve into Africa’s renewable energy potential to drive green growth.

“The Presidential Day at the Africa Climate Summit promises to be a crucial moment for African and global leaders to unite in their commitment to addressing climate change, fostering sustainable development, and securing climate finance solutions for Africa and the world,” organisers said.

In his opening remarks, the AfDB president made juicy pledges on how the bank will support the Climate justice agenda in the next decade.

He said the bank is rolling out youth #entrepreneurship investment banks, new financial institutions that will support and grow businesses of youth across Africa.

“Youths are not just the future of Africa. Youths are the present of Africa, ” he said.

