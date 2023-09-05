The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi as an iconic individual who designed one of the most important symbols of our collective existence as a country and a nation.

Mr Idris disclosed this while on a condolence visit to the family of Mr Akinkunmi, at his Elebu, Ibadan, residence, on Monday, 4 September.

The minister said the visit was at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, who assured the family of the deceased and Oyo State that he shared in the pain caused by the icon’s death.

He added that the late Mr Akinkunmi represented the unity and oneness of the country through the legacy he left behind.

“Mr President has asked that we come to commiserate with the family and the state and also to tell them that he shares with them in this grief, along with the Federal Government, throughout this period,” he said.

He assured that the family’s requests at this time would be looked into.

Earlier, the minister paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, where he was received at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, Mr Makinde said that even though the national anthem has been changed twice, the national flag has remained the same owing to the depth of the message and meaning it preaches.

“He must have had in mind a united country that would always be one,” said the Deputy Governor.

“We must appreciate Akinkunmi for his rich knowledge and deep insight in that he saw agriculture as a key item that will always be relevant, especially now in the face of dwindling oil prices globally. Again, the white colour on the flag symbolises the peace and unity of the nation. The unity and togetherness of the nation remain key to us all.”

He expressed appreciation to the president, on behalf of the Akinkunmi family and the entire state, for sending the high-powered delegation to condole with the state, saying the people of Oyo State are ready to cooperate with the Federal Government on the country’s unity.

Suleiman Haruna

Deputy Director, Press

Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation

September 4, 2023

