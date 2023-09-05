A police officer was, on Sunday, killed when suspected kidnappers attempted to abduct some travellers in Ogbeke-Nike, along Ugwogo/Opi/Nsukka Road in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday, said two of the kidnappers were killed by police operatives who foiled the attack.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the hoodlums had blocked the road and shot sporadically before the operatives “gallantly” moved in.

The operatives were supported by Neighbourhood Watch Group and Forest Guards in the area.

The police spokesperson said some of the operatives were on escort duty for an unnamed high-profile individual during the incident.

“Two of the miscreants were neutralised on the spot, while many others escaped into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds,” he said.

“However, one of the operatives who sustained a gunshot wound in the ensuing gun duel was taken to the hospital and later confirmed dead by doctors in the morning hours of today (Monday),” Mr Ndukwe said, adding that his body had been deposited in a morgue for preservation and autopsy.

One AK-47 rifle with two magazines, 82 rounds of 5.56 mm, 16 rounds of 7.62 mm calibres of live ammunition, a cutlass and two mobile phones were among the items recovered from the hoodlums, according to the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has mourned the unfortunate loss of the “gallant” police operative, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu commended the police operatives, the Neighbourhood Watch Group and Forest Guards involved in the operation for their courage and successfully repelling the attack.

The police commissioner reiterated the commitment of the police to “ruthlessly deal with and rid the state of unrepentant criminals,” especially those involved in violent crimes.

He urged residents to remain security conscious and law-abiding and promptly report to the police crime suspects found with bullet wounds in their neighbourhood.

Increased attacks

There have been increased attacks by kidnappers along Ugwogo/Opi/Nsukka Road and its environs in recent times.

Several people, including university students and government officials, have been kidnapped lately around the area.

The latest attack occurred about one month after suspected kidnappers killed one person and abducted many travellers along Ugwogo-Neke Odenigbo Road in the council area.

