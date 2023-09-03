The Ogun State Government has again denied the allegation that Governor Dapo Abiodun was diverting the funds of the state’s local governments.

The chairperson of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, on Tuesday, levelled the allegation against the governor.

But at a press conference they held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, on Sunday, top officials of the state government spoke in defence of Mr Abiodun.

Those at the conference were the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi; Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner-designate, Oladapo Okubadejo; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Toyin Taiwo; the State Accountant General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Tunde Aregbesola, chief press secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran, and consultant to the governor on media, Kayode Akinmade.

Mr Okubadejo said that monthly allocations from the Federation Account were never enough to pay the first-line charges of the LGAs, which include the salaries of primary school teachers and local government staff, pensions and gratuities.

He said the state has been supporting the local councils with additional funds to make up for the shortfalls.

He reiterated that the state government does not manage the accounts of the local government councils or get involved in how LG funds are spent.

Speaking for the team, Mr Okunbadejo said the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) is managed by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) account is a completely separate account from the state government accounting process. It is managed and administrated by a completely different set of staff that are involved in local government administration, that is, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The account and the signatories are separate from the State government accounts, which automatically means that it is already independently managed. The Accountant General and the Director of Treasury are not signatories to the JAAC account; they are managed under the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“This JAAC allocation that comes every month is, in many instances, not even sufficient to cover these first-line charges,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

