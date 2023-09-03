Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has flagged off the training of 7,000 vigilantes as part of his administration’s efforts to enhance community policing.

The 7,000 personnel drawn from all the local government areas of the state are being trained at the Police College, Kaduna.

The governor said on Saturday that the training was a major step towards fulfilling his promise to strengthen the manpower and overall operational capacity of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

He said that since its establishment, KADVS had been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements across the state.

“But we face the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements.

“It is for this reason that our administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service,” he said.

Mr Sani said those recruited were thoroughly screened by their local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders, key stakeholders and security agencies in their local government areas.

” The screening was very thorough. We have here energetic young men and women of transparent honesty who are committed to securing our local communities,” he said.

Mr Sani also explained that KADVS was a complementary security outfit assisting security agencies with actionable intelligence.

According to him, with their knowledge of the local environment, bandits will now have no hiding place.

Mr Sani charged the newly recruited personnel to show seriousness and commitment during the training.

Ikara attack

In another development, the governor, on Sunday, ordered security personnel to fish out bandits who killed people praying at a mosque in Ikara local government.

Mr Sani promised to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book.

He said he would not rest until peace and stability were restored to every part of Kaduna State.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, particularly Kaduna State in general.

Bandits killed seven people in a mosque during Isha’ prayer on Wednesday

