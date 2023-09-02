The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has charged citizens to get involved in the governance process as a means to drive sustainable development in their communities.

This was the highlight of a week-long advocacy campaign organized by UDEME, the centre’s social accountability project between Tuesday 22nd – Friday 25th August, 2023 in six states across the geopolitical zones —Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Borno, Ebonyi, Plateau and Kebbi states— and Abuja, the federal capital territory.

During the programme which was held on radio, citizens were educated on Nigeria’s fiscal policies, budgeting and project implementation processes, as well as how to engage with their representatives in government and hold them accountable for funds disbursed for projects in their communities.

Many citizens are not aware of how the budgeting, project formulation, and execution processes work, and as such, they are unable to monitor the progress of projects within their communities. This is the situation UDEME’s project manager, Ijeoma Okereke-Adagba, says the campaign aims to change.

“We expect that with these activities, there will be an increase in the number of Nigerians who will be demanding accountability from various stakeholders involved in project and service delivery, thereby enhancing public accountability across all sectors,” Mrs Okereke-Adagba said.

Launched in 2018, UDEME has been involved in simplifying and making government budgets accessible to citizens in readable and easy-to-understand formats, empowering them to seek accountability by tracking and monitoring the implementation of government projects in their local communities.

Using data gathered on public projects in Nigeria, the UDEME team tracks projects across Nigerian communities, exposing observed discrepancies through its reports. So far, it has tracked over 4,800 projects in over 2,000 communities across 28 states, generating over 75 high-impact publications on national outlets including Premium Times, Ripples and the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

Now in its 2nd year, the UDEME Get Involved Week is an annual campaign that aims to bridge the gap between citizens and the government through education and advocacy for citizens participation in governance. Activities for the programme include social media campaigns and radio tours, most of which are carried out by U-Monitors, UDEME’s team of student journalists across the country.

