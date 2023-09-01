The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have rescued a kidnap victim around Borromeo Roundabout in Onitsha, a community in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, said two suspected kidnappers were arrested during the rescue operation on Wednesday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation was carried out by police operatives attached to Area Command Headquarters in response to a distress call around 9:30 p.m.

“The operatives caught up with a shuttle bus in which the kidnapped victim was held.

“The highly trained operatives professionally engaged the kidnappers in a shootout without harming the hostage who was rescued unhurt,” he said.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds,” Mr Ikenga stated.

One Beretta pistol, nine rounds of nine mm live ammunition and the shuttle bus without number plate which was used by suspects for the crime, were recovered during the operation, according to the police.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the operatives for the “remarkable feat,” Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye also charged the operatives to intensify their efforts to track down the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

The police commissioner urged hospitals in the area to report to the police anyone with gunshot injuries.

He asked them to treat such suspects in order to save lives, but should report to the police while the treatment was ongoing.

