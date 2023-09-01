The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have rescued a kidnap victim around Borromeo Roundabout in Onitsha, a community in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, said two suspected kidnappers were arrested during the rescue operation on Wednesday.
Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation was carried out by police operatives attached to Area Command Headquarters in response to a distress call around 9:30 p.m.
“The operatives caught up with a shuttle bus in which the kidnapped victim was held.
READ ALSO: Angry residents set ablaze robbery suspect in Anambra
“The highly trained operatives professionally engaged the kidnappers in a shootout without harming the hostage who was rescued unhurt,” he said.
“Two suspects were arrested at the scene while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds,” Mr Ikenga stated.
One Beretta pistol, nine rounds of nine mm live ammunition and the shuttle bus without number plate which was used by suspects for the crime, were recovered during the operation, according to the police.
The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the operatives for the “remarkable feat,” Mr Ikenga said.
Mr Adeoye also charged the operatives to intensify their efforts to track down the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.
The police commissioner urged hospitals in the area to report to the police anyone with gunshot injuries.
He asked them to treat such suspects in order to save lives, but should report to the police while the treatment was ongoing.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999