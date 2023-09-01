The Ondo State Government, on Thursday, confirmed the receipt of N2 billion out of the N5 billion approved by the federal government for each state to cushion the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy on poor citizens.

The state Commissioner for Finance, who is also the Chairman of the Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, Wale Akinterinwa, disclosed this to journalists in Akure.

He also said the state had also received 5,700 bags of rice from the Federal Government.

Mr Akinterinwa, who led other committee members to inspect the food items and agricultural inputs, said the state will be distributing 12,000 bags of rice to the people.

He said security measures were in place to avert looting of the rice stock.

He said a special committee has also been set up representing all segments of the society for the distribution.

Mr Akintwriwa said: “We have gone around warehouses to ensure the foodstuff are in good condition. We will share them very soon.

“The Federal Government gave us 5700 bags of rice. The state has bought more than that. We will start sharing very soon. We put together a committee at the local government level.

“We have good representation that cuts across the spectrum of the society. We have gotten N2bn and hope they will give us the balance. They sent maize to us, but we received a small amount of maize, and we hope to get the balance.

“The distribution will not be a party affair. That is why we put up the committee. We have the CAN and Muslim representatives.

“We will be distributing about 12,000 bags of rice. We are also giving out packaged food items besides the rice. The packaged food consists of four different local food items.

“The inputs for farmers are ready. We have power tillers, pesticides, and tricycles to help move farm harvests to cities.

“We hope it will tackle the food crisis and bring down prices if the yields are good. We have supported the farmers to get certain things they need.”

The state government had earlier cited operational hiccups and shortfalls in supplies for the delay in the distribution of the items.

