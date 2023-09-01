The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has rejected the nomination of Kolade Akinjo as the state’s representative on the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The party said Mr Akinjo has been a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and worked against the APC and its presidential candidate in the last election.

Leaders of the party, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Ifedayo Abegunde as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Commission.

The resolution of the meeting was contained in a statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, on Wednesday.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, presided over the emergency meeting.

The APC chieftains, who reaffirmed loyalty to the president, applauded his efforts to rebuild the economy.

“We concede to Mr. President the right to appoint any qualified Nigerian to any office, having given him the popular mandate to preside over our affairs,” the statement noted

“We only wish to remind Your Excellency that Mr. Kolade Victor Akinjo was the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election, having served two terms on the platform of the opposition party.

“It is equally pertinent to aver that while Mr. President’s desire to instill an all-inclusive governance for the good of the people, we doubt if anyone who worked assiduously for his party, the PDP, as well as his presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku on the potency of anti-APC sloganeering, fits better than our teeming members for the plum job.

“It is, therefore, our fear that appointing such a man into an influential position could demoralize our members, particularly in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, who who contributed immensely to the overall votes from the Sunshine State.

“We have no doubt, in the circumstance, that Mr President will revisit the nomination of Akinjo as the Ondo State Representative on the NDDC’s Governing Board and bring on board someone known to have worked for the party.”

However, the party leaders lauded the president for appointing Mr Ifedayo to the NDDC board, describing him as a committed party leader, who worked tirelessly for the party, before and during the general elections.

“The leadership of the ruling party in Ondo appeals to our dear president to take a second look at the appointment of Mr. Akinjo, to avoid the unpleasant situation of ‘Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop'”, the leaders added.

President Tinubu on Tuesday announced a 17-member board of the NDDC, saying their appointment was with immediate effect.

Those appointed include Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta: Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa;

Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers; Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom; and Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo.

The state representatives are Dimaro Denyanbofa – Bayelsa; Abasi Ndikan Nkono – Akwa ; Monday Igbuya – Delta; Tony Okocha – Rivers; Patrick Aisowieren – Edo; Kyrian Uchegbu – Imo; Victor Kolade Akinjo – Ondo; Dimgba Eruba – Abia; and Asu Oku Okang – Cross River.

Also in the list as zonal representatives are Nick Wende – North Central; Namdas Abdulrazak – North East and Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – North West.

