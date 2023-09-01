The retired national leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed sorrow over the “sorry state” of the eminent Yoruba socio-political group.

Mr Fasoranti handed over the leadership of the group to his deputy, Ayo Adebanjo, a few years ago, citing his advanced age.

But the stand of the new leader on national politics has pitted Mr Adebanjo against a large section of the group, leading to Mr Fasoranti having to intervene at many points.

It was against this backdrop that some national leaders of the group again gathered at the residence of Mr Fasoranti on Wednesday in Akure, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Mr Adebanjo and other leaders on his side were not at the meeting but it is not clear whether or not they were invited.

Those at the meeting said the group has been fractured by politics despite not being a political party.

The leaders lamented that the group no longer speaks with one voice, blaming it on its deviation from its core objectives.

They then set up a committee to reconcile feuding members and reset the group’s focus.

In his welcome address at the meeting, Mr Fasoranti said since he appointed Mr Adebanjo and Oladipo Olaitan as acting

leader and deputy leader respectively about three years ago, Afenifere had gone through many challenges.

“In addition to these, a noticeable drift away from our core values of consultation, brotherliness and camaraderie and traditional process of conducting the business of the organisation, upon which our collegial system of leadership is based, has been severely threatened,” he said.

“This threat has been further exacerbated by more recent events, culminating in a fracture of the traditional backbone of the organisation.

“I am sorry to say, without mincing words, that our organisation is in a sorry state and requires urgent restoration effort to steer it away from the current trajectory.

“This wasn’t my vision or expectation when I appointed the acting leader and deputy leader. And to say that I am sad and disappointed at the turn of events is an understatement.

“I am particularly disturbed because unless, we take urgent remedial action, the future looks very bleak and the necessary resources to revamp our organisation are being depleted by the day.

“I have called you here today therefore, as leaders and responsible members of this organisation, to challenge yourself to find a lasting solution to the current impasse. I implore you to engage frankly and honestly in the spirit of comradeship and mutual respect for which we are well known and upon which this organisation is founded.

“With determination and commitment, I believe you are all able to find a solution that will propel Afenifere to greater heights. I wish you fruitful and successful deliberations.”

He afterwards appointed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, to coordinate the deliberations.

Mr Falae is now traditional ruler, the Olu of Ilu Abo in Ondo State.

The fracture on the group was occasioned by partisanship during the last presidential election.

While majority of the group members, including Mr Fasoranti, favoured Bola Tinubu for president, the acting leader, Mr Adebanjo, and a few others backed Peter Obi and campaigned for him.

The development created a confusion leading to serious contentions between the two groups over their support for the two presidential candidates.

Although Mr Adebanjo was chided for taking decisions on behalf of the group without recourse to Mr Fasoranti, he continued to express political views repugnant to the majority of the members of the group.

