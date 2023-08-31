The President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, says the judiciary of any society must be independent and efficient, to be the cornerstone of any democratic system.

The Appeal Court president made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja in a goodwill message he delivered at the 63rd Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The theme of the conference is: ‘Getting it Right; Charting a Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building’.

According to Ms Dongban-Mensem, to ensure this independence and efficiency, access to justice remains a fundamental principle that must be vigorously upheld.

“The justice system should be accessible to all, regardless of their economic or social status.

“Legal aid programmes and pro-bono activities play a crucial role in ensuring that justice is not a privilege but a right, and lawyers should uphold the dignity of their clients.

“You need not announce to the world that you are representing him pro-bono, that is part of the nobility of the learned profession,” she said.

The Appeal Court president reiterated the need for the use of technology, saying it can revolutionise case management and reduce delays.

According to her, the courts play vital roles in upholding the rule of law, ensuring fair trials and safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

“However, we cannot ignore the challenges that plague our justice system, ranging from case backlog to inadequate funding and paucity of infrastructure.

“The backlog of cases in our courts is a pressing concern that demands our immediate attention.

“Timely delivery of justice is essential, not only for the litigants but also for the credibility of our legal system.

“To address this, we must explore innovative methods, including Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, to expedite the resolution of cases.

“In the Court of Appeal, we have an active ADR centre in the Abuja Division, with branches at the Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions,” she said.

Mr Dongban-Mensem also said that the legal profession was not immune to challenges, hence the need for continuous professional development could not be over-emphasised.

She said that embracing life-long learning and staying abreast of legal developments was essential for the effectiveness of legal practitioners.

“The promotion of ethical conduct and professionalism within the legal community is equally important.

“Regrettably, there have been instances where the professional conduct of some legal practitioners has fallen short of the ethical standards we uphold.

“Such delinquent activities, whether they involve unethical practices, frivolous litigation or breach of client confidentiality, tarnish the reputation of our entire profession.

“When you elect to join the legal profession, you are bound by the rules and regulations of the association and you may not like some things but you are bound to respect what is on ground until you follow legal means to effect a change.

“It is an act of professional delinquency to take to the public, our internal differences.’’

She said that the theme for the 2023 conference: “Getting it Right” was apt and a collective duty of legal practitioners to address and condemn behaviours that portrayed the profession in bad light.

“As guardians of justice, we have a solemn duty to maintain the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that the trust placed in us by our clients and the public remains unwavering.’’

She said that the journey toward a just society required collective efforts and commitment.

According to her, the Court of Appeal remains steadfast in its dedication to addressing issues head-on in collaboration with all stakeholders.

“With shared determination, we can develop the administration of justice in Nigeria into a beacon of fairness, efficiency and equality.’’

She congratulated the NBA president and members, adding that the AGC was indeed a hallmark of unity, knowledge-sharing and collective growth within the legal profession.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 63rd AGC of the NBA was declared open on Sunday by President Bola Tinubu.

The AGC is the largest decision-making body of legal practitioners in Nigeria.

It affords lawyers an opportunity to strengthen their bonds in their dedication to upholding justice, fostering legal excellence and advancing the rule of law.

(NAN)

