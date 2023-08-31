For the upteenth time, the Lagos State government has announced another date for the passenger operations of the Lagos Blue Rail.

Commercial operations of the Blue rail, which will move from Marina to Mile 2, will commence 4 September, Jubril Gawat, a media aide to the governor said on Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter).

The government had earlier announced that the metro line will commence in April. Months later August was announced as the commencement date.

Before the latest development, PREMIUM TIMES observed some posters around Lagos Island suggesting that passenger operations would commence on 30 August.

“Train operations officially start on August 30th,” the poster reads.

The 13- kilometre metro line’s first phase of the railway transport system was commissioned in January by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since the commissioning, the state government has been testing the rail system “for different groups of people across the state, to familiarise Lagosians with the rail system.”

The Blue rail, powered by an independent power plant (IPP), is expected to be 27 kilometres long, connecting Okokomaiko to Marina.

Operations

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to be the first passenger at exactly 9 a.m. at the Marina Station.

“From Tuesday, Partial passenger Operations will start from 6:30 am to 10am. (Morning peak) the afternoon Peak, from 4pm to 9:30pm,” Mr Gawat posted.

“This operation will start with 12 trips for 2 weeks which will be ramped up to 76 trips per day.”

Fare

“A full Journey from Marina to Mile 2 will cost N750, Zonal fares will be between N400 and N500 (for people not making the complete full trip),” he said.

“The transportation palliative announced by the governor will also cover the train system, meaning that the highest fare for the full trip will be N375.

Mr Gawat said that over 300 CCTV cameras cover the whole of the Blue Line Rail.

“Over 30 Cameras monitoring the tracks alone, Command and control centers available in all Stations.

“Plain cloth security agents and officers of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps will ride with passengers at all times, any altercation on the train will not be tolerated. Vandalism also will not be tolerated.”

