Tailors in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, on Wednesday, staged a protest against alleged extortion by Aba Power Limited (APL), a subsidiary of Geometric Power.

The protesters alleged that despite the epileptic power supply, the company was trying to run them out of business with estimated bills.

A former Chairperson of the Association of Tailors and Fashion Designers in the state, Onyebuchi Nwigwe, said they were not happy with the activities of the electricity company which, he said, were affecting their trade.

Another tailor, Ikenna Agu, said that they were pained because the company was using police operatives and soldiers to harass and intimidate them to pay.

He said the company came with soldiers on Saturday to their business premises, disconnected their lines without prior warning and also beat up some of them, including some customers.

Mr Agu appealed to the Abia State Government to urgently intervene and call the company to order.

According to him, “What is painful about the issue is that APL gives us bills that are more than the number of shops we have in a block.

“How can I be paying N18,000 monthly in my small shop, when I don’t have up to 24 hours light in a month?

“They bring 38 bills in our own building which does not have 38 shops,” he said.

Ugochukwu Iheme, another tailor, said that “APL is making life miserable for them” and that the demonstration was meant to expose the fraud in the company.

Ebere Okoro, another tailor, said the problem was that the bill was not commensurate with the energy they supply.

Ms Okoro urged the government to step into the matter and stop the company from continuing to extort them.

‘Not true’

The Chief Commercial Officer of Aba Power Limited, Blessing Ogbe, debunked the allegations, saying that the tailors’ clusters were placed on the busiest electricity feeder.

Mr Ogbe said the company ensured that the feeder serves between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily, adding that it was not true that they were placed on estimated billing.

He further said that the company ensured that the National Electricity Regulatory Commission capping order was applied.

He challenged the tailors to bring the bill to cross-check the capping of that month.

He accused them of trying to cut corners, saying that he was aware that there could be up to 30 persons in a shop but they would want to pay the bill for three tailors.

He also said that Aba Power Limited was always open to dialogue, adding that the company was making efforts to improve power supply in the city.

Government reacts

When contacted, the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Chimezie Okegwu, said that he was not aware of the protest and complaint by the tailors.

Mr Okegwu, however, promised that the state government would investigate the alleged extortion when a formal report had been received by the ministry.

“Any extortion is illegal as long as it is truly extortion but another thing is for us to know if it is really extortion.

“It may be legitimate but a legitimate thing could also be done wrongly. We have to check if it is extortion or a legitimate fee, the timing and how it was done,” he said.

(NAN)

